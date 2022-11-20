THE cost of living crisis has struck at a parlour in Blackwood, which has taken the decision to close its doors.

Today, Sunday, November 20, will be the final day of trading at Dessert Yard in Blackwood High Street.

And as a closing-down offer, the dessert parlour’s tasty treats will be sold at half price.

Blackwood High Street is to say goodbye to Dessert Yard. Picture: Street View

In a Facebook post Dessert Yard said: “We have made the heart-breaking decision to close our parlour due to the economic climate, we will officially close on Sunday 20th Nov 2022.

“We will be open normal hours until Sunday and all our desserts will be half price until stocks last.

“We want to thank all our customers for your support over the years, we would love to see you throughout the week for a final visit.”

The dessert parlour is currently selling some of their Christmas decorations, which will no longer be needed.

The touching Facebook post was met with an overwhelming amount of people expressing their sadness at the news.

The post has received nearly 400 likes and over 230 comments.

One user Jenny Bowra said: “Aww no way, I’m so sorry to hear this.

“My boys will be gutted they love coming into your shop for treats.

“Best of luck for the future.”

Another user, Peter Edwards said: “So sorry to hear.

“Blackwood High Street needs you. What a shame.

“Wish you all the best in the future.”