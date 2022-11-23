A DEVELOPMENT of flats being built in Cwmbran will include a non-fossil fuel-based heating system.

The development in Victoria Street in Old Cwmbran, which is being built by Bron Afon Community Housing and WK Plasterers, will including infra-red electric panel heating and an air source hot water cylinder.

Artist impression of the flats. Picture: Bron Afon (Image: Bron Afon)

Gary Colston, Bron Afon's senior development manager, said: “We’ve been building new homes using modern methods of construction for a few years but what’s different about this project is that it’s the first time we’ve installed a non-fossil heating and water system.

“Using a carbon-friendly heat source is in line with our own and Welsh Government’s targets for decarbonisation. It means our customers could benefit from lower energy costs while significantly reducing their carbon usage.

“We were also keen to make sure the design of the building is in keeping with the local area, so it will have a slate roof and a brick façade.”

The site was formerly occupied by an old toilet block and offices – these were demolished to make way for the development, which will contain 13 flats - two with two bedrooms and 11 with one bedroom.

Alan Brunt, chief executive, Bron Afon, said: “We’re pleased to be working closely with WK Plasterers on this project in Victoria Street, which is part of our commitment to creating greener homes for all future developments.

“The flats are prime examples of the kind of well-designed, modern and affordable homes we’re building to meet the needs of our customers today and into the future.”

The development is due to be finished at the end of March next year.