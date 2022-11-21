POLICE will on patrol at a retail park in Brynmawr this evening following reports of anti-social behaviour.
Officers will be out and about at Lakeside Retail Park.
Patrols will continue this evening around Lakeside Retail Park, Brynmawr after recent reports of anti-social behaviour in the area.— Gwent Police | Blaenau Gwent Officers (@GPBlaenauGwent) November 21, 2022
In a tweet Gwent Police said: “Patrols will continue this evening around Lakeside Retail Park, Brynmawr after recent reports of anti-social behaviour in the area.”
