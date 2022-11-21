A popular café in Caerphilly has closed for the foreseeable after a fire at the weekend.

Thai Tulip Café and Takeaway located on 1 Pentrebane Street suffered extensive fire damage.

In a Facebook post the Thai Tulip Café said: “Dear all valued customers we have to report the sad news.

“Our premises suffered extensive fire damage on the weekend

“The present predictions are we will not be able to reopen again due to the building structure being beyond repair

“If we establish our business again, we will let you know asap.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank you all for your support in the past and will miss all our friends and customers we have made over the last few years but as they say never say never see what the future brings maybe we will exhibit in the big cheese weekend.”

The post has been met with 200 likes and over 100 comments.

One Facebook user Gem Lea said: “This is so sad.

“Really hoping you manage to open up again.

“So great to have Thai food in Caerphilly.

“Wishing you all the best.”

Emergency crews were called to a fire in the centre of Caerphilly yesterday.

The fire was located at the junction of Cardiff Road and Pentrebane Street in Caerphilly.