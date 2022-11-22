CHRISTMAS is fast approaching, and Pontypool is getting in the festive spirit as the town prepares to hold a day of celebrations.

The annual Christmas Cavalcade will take place this Saturday, November 26, between 10am and 5pm, and will see the town centre's lights will be switched on.

The Cavalcade takes place throughout the town centre, with activities in the Indoor Market.

Mr and Mrs Santa Claus in the 2018 Pontypool Christmas Cavalcade. Picture: christinsleyphotography.co.uk. (Image: christinsleyphotography.co.uk.)

Father Christmas will pay Pontypool a visit and will be in his grotto on Market Street entrance opposite the Comrades club between 10am and 12.30pm and between 1pm and 4pm.

On the main stage, Mad Mel will be hosting a disco from 1pm and local bands, dancers and singers will be performing throughout the day.

A number of family favourites will appear throughout the day – keep your eyes peeled as Elf on the Shelf, Princess Belle and Cinderella are some of the characters who will appear.

The 2018 Pontypool Christmas Cavalcade. Picture: christinsleyphotography.co.uk. (Image: christinsleyphotography.co.uk)

There will also be a photobooth, craft stalls and festive stalls.

The parade will kick off at 4.45pm – it will start at Glantorfaen Road, travel up around the link, and then down Crane Street towards the stage.

At the stage councillor Matt Ford will say a few words before the Christmas lights are switched on at 5pm.