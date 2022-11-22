TWO people were arrested after police recovered Class A drugs from a car in Monmouthshire over the weekend.
The arrests were made after the vehicle was pulled over in Portskewett.
Gwent Police detained the occupants and searched the car for misuse of drugs.
Numerous deals of Class A drugs were recovered and both occupants were arrested for drug supply offences.
