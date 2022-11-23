A Caerphilly business which has been in the town for five years is to close after facing financial struggles.

Castle Tackle and Bait, located in Caerphilly Indoor Market, saw a downturn in trade before the decision was taken to close it.

Earlier this year it was revealed that the indoor market building, which is privately owned by West way Properties, will be purchased by the council, and redeveloped into a mixed-use space including flats and offices.

Kevin Grant, owner of Castle Tackle and Bait, said: “Many customers thought we had closed.

“Four of the twelve businesses in the market closed because they did not want to go through the uncertainty.

Inside Castle Tackle and Bait. Picture: Kevin Grant (Image: Kevin Grant)

“Now another three businesses have closed or moved which means footfall has decreased dramatically.”

The fish tackle store will close its doors on November 30.

In the shop's final week all stock will be reduced by 40 per cent.

The store is soon to close its doors. Picture: Kevin Grant (Image: Kevin Grant)

In a Facebook post Mr Grant said: “It is with a heavy heart and great sadness that I have to announce that I will be closing my shop on the 30th November.

“The situation that Caerphilly council has put us in by announcing that they are buying and putting 70 flats in and office space.

“At what should have been my busiest time has caused my business to suffer greatly.

“I now come to the slow time of the year, and I cannot sustain my shop and homelife.”

Mr Grant went on to say that he hopes to continue trading via his website.

In October The Argus covered trader’s frustration at the decision to close the 100 – year old market.

Earlier in the year Caerphilly County Borough Council unveiled proposals for a new market to be built on Park Lane, just off Cardiff Road, which aims to “put Caerphilly on the map”.

Caerphilly Council were contacted for a comment.