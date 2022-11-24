THE mum of a boy in Blackwood with autism and asperges says he is being excluded from school activities leaving him going home crying.

Aneirin Dean,9, a pupil at Bryn Primary School, also has a condition called chronic recurrent multifocal osteomyelitis – a rare bone condition.

Aneirin has been statemented and has two people supporting him at school.

Aneirin dressed up as a WW2 officer for Remembrance Day. Picture: Natalia Morgan (Image: Natalia Morgan)

Mum Natalia Morgan said: “Aneirin has not been able to do activities that his class does such as swimming lessons and school trips because they haven't got a staff member that can supervise him.

“On these occasions Aneirin has suffered.

“In my opinion I feel as if some staff in the school do not want him there and are trying everything to get him from there.

“I've had Aneirin crying to me.”

In the past year Aneirin has been excluded nine times, ranging from one to ten days.

Ms Morgan said: “When asked for the reason behind him being excluded and they have said it is due to extreme behaviours e.g. hitting pupil's/staff.

“Aneirin has told me that the school has locked him out in the courtyard and wouldn't let him in while he's been having a meltdown.

Aneirin having his zoledronic acid infusion. Picture: Natalia Dean (Image: Natalia Dean)

“He also told me that whenever something goes wrong in school the blame is always put on him whether he is to blame or not.

“I've had one teacher tell me that she would be ashamed and disgusted if their child acted the way Aneirin does, that comment broke me.

“At the end of the day every child is entitled to an education.”

Ms Morgan said more awareness is needed for children and adults with learning disabilities.

We put all claims made by Ms Morgan to Bryn Primary School and Caerphilly Council. So far, they have declined to comment.