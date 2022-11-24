A light vigil is to be held in Dinas Powys on Friday after a girl was assaulted on a footpath.

Residents have been asked to come out with torches, candles or to use their mobile phones to light up the footpath.

A spokesperseon for South Wales Police said: “At around 5.20pm on Thursday, November 17 South Wales Police received a report of an assault in Caerleon Road, Dinas Powys.

“The incident is believed to involve a group of teenage girls who are known to each other.

“A 14-year-old girl was taken to hospital by her family as a precaution, officers have checked on her welfare, and it has been confirmed she suffered minor injuries.

“Our school liaison officers have spoken to local schools regarding the incident which no doubt was extremely upsetting for the girl and her family.

“We appreciate the concern felt locally and PCSOs will be attending Friday’s event as well as carrying out extra patrols in this area.”

The light vigil will be held between 6.15pm-7.15pm.

The footpath is behind Eastbrook railway station.

The footpath will light up on Friday evening. Picture: Malcom Phillips (Image: Malcom Phillips)

Dinas Powys Councillor Malcom Phillips said: “We are really concerned that the footpaths in the area are not properly lit.

“We are doing this for the people - somebody had to make a move somewhere.

“I went to see the residents on Tuesday afternoon and feelings are running high amongst them, they will be joining the councillors at the footpath on Friday evening.

“We also want to capture people getting off the train who walk over the footpath.”

There are concerns that the footpath is not properly lit. Picture: Malcom Phillips (Image: Malcom Phillips)

The light vigil is part of a campaign being launched by the council called WISE – walking in safer environments.

As part of the WISE campaign the council are launching a petition on Friday alongside the vigil.

Cllr Phillips said the petition will go to United Welsh Housing.