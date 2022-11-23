Gwent Police have issued a warning of sheep attacks in Abergavenny.
One farmer in Abergavenny has had six sheep killed and 10 injured.
The attacks reported happened in the Govilon and Llanfoist areas.
Sheep have been attacked in Abergavenny. Picture: Gwent Police
In a tweet Gwent Police’s rural crime team said: “Several livestock attacks reported in Govilon and Llanfoist areas over the last few days.
“One farmer having had six sheep killed and 19 injured.
“Please ensure your dog cannot stray from your premises as the repercussions could be significant.”
Several #LivestockAttacks reported in #Govilon and #Llanfoist areas over the last few days.— Gwent Police | Rural Crime Team (@GPRuralCrime) November 22, 2022
One #farmer having had 6 #Sheep killed and 19 injured!
Please ensure your dog cannot stray from your premises as the repercussions could be significant.
Do you know where your #Dog is? pic.twitter.com/wSRtO6UWDZ
Replying to Gwent Police's tweet user ‘Cat40’ said: “This is dreadful.
“Keep your dogs on leads.”
