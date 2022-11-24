A Risca takeout has won ‘Takeaway of the Year’ award at the Asian Curry Awards 2022.

Bayleaf Indian Takeaway won the award on Monday night at an awards ceremony at London’s Grosvenor House in Mayfair.

A record number of nominees were whittled down by an online vote before the judges determined the eventual winners.

Outside the award-winning takeaway. Picture: Street View (Image: Street View)

Outside the award-winning takeaway. Picture: Street View

In a Facebook post Bayleaf said: “We're absolutely delighted to share that we have won the ‘Takeaway of the Year’ award last night at the Asian Curry Awards 2022, which was held at the iconic Grosvenor House, Mayfair.

“We absolutely couldn't have done it without our fantastic customers.

“A very special thank you from all of us here at Bayleaf Risca for your support especially during these hard times.

“A special thanks to the Asian Catering Federation judges.

“From everyone at Bayleaf, a huge thank you.”

The award-winning takeaway is located on 91 Commercial Street.

The post was met with an influx of likes and congratulatory messages.

In response Linda Challenger said: “Well done, one of my favourite places.

“Your food is amazing.”

Whilst Wendy Amelia said: “Well done.

“Always lovely food from here.”