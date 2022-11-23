Edward Melville – Brown who was reported as missing has been found.
Gwent Police announced that he had been found today - three weeks after he was reported missing.
The 15-year-old from Gloucestershire was previously last seen on November 2 in the Pill area of Newport.
Edward - also known as Ned has known links to Newport.
