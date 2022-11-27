RECENT times have been testing for businesses as costs rise, and other challenges come up along the way.

It has been a challenging time for businesses over the past couple of years with Brexit, Covid and the rising cost of living being just some of the factors.

Sadly, several businesses across Gwent have not survived and have been forced to close their doors.

Here is a roundup of businesses that have closed this month in Gwent:

Tŷ Ebbw Fach café, Abertillery:

Tŷ Ebbw Fach, located in Six Bells closed on November 7 due to unforeseen circumstances.

Café in Abertillery closed due to 'unforeseen circumstances'. Picture: Street View (Image: Street View)

The café was named after the river running past.

NuVo Designs Gift Shop, Newbridge:

This husband-and-wife gift shop closed on November 14 after their takings dropped dramatically because of construction work on the nearby rail line.

Nicky and Vince Stephenson opened NuVo Designs Gift Shop in September 2020 after their products proved popular online.

Nicky and Vince Stephenson. Picture: Nicky Stephenson (Image: Street View)

Speaking to the Argus in October Mrs Stephenson, from Blackwood said: “The work being carried out in the town has already had a massive effect on us all there, it’s affected our footfall and daily takings by 80 per cent, and honestly, it’s a real struggle at the moment."

Work on the railway line is to introduce a new hourly service between Ebbw Vale Town and Newport, which involves two miles of new track being laid between Aberbeeg and Crosskeys.

A seven-mile passing loop will also be created, while platforms at Llanhilleth and Newbridge stations will be extended, and a new bridge will be set up at Newbridge.

Thai Tulip Café and Takeaway, Caerphilly:

Thai Tulip Café and Takeaway in Caerphilly announced on November 21 that they will be closed for the foreseeable future.

Popular Caerphilly café closed for the foreseeable after fire. Picture: Facebook (Image: Facebook)

Thai Tulip located on 1 Pentrebane Street suffered extensive fire damage.

Castle Tackle and Bait, Caerphilly:

Castle Tackle and Bait which has been in the town for five years announced that they will close on November 30 due to financial struggles.

The business located in Caerphilly Indoor Market, saw a downturn in trade before the decision was taken to close it.

Inside Castle Tackle and Bait. Picture: Kevin Grant (Image: Kevin Grant)

Earlier this year it was revealed that the indoor market building, which is privately owned by West Way Properties, will be purchased by the council, and redeveloped into a mixed-use space including flats and offices.

Kevin Grant, owner of Castle Tackle and Bait said: “I now come to the slow time of the year, and I cannot sustain my shop and homelife.”