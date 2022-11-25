A woman from Caerphilly is to appear on a new astrology-focused dating show.

Jocelyn Mahagan, 31, who works as a receptionist at Two Hearts Tattoo in Cardiff will appear as one of the 12 single strangers who are all in search of love.

‘Written In The Stars’ is a new dating show on discovery+ - the 12 contestants represent each zodiac sign, they are then matched with someone based on their birth charts.

Jocelyn however does not believe you can find your perfect match through your zodiac sign.

Jocelyn from Caerphilly will appear on the new dating show. Picture: STV (Image: STV)

Jocelyn, a Capricorn said: “I’m not a big believer in star signs, I don’t believe you can find your match through zodiac signs.

“I believe in certain traits about my own star sign.

“Us Capricorns are impulsive, confident, funny and we can also be stubborn - I know some people don’t like to admit it but I can be stubborn and we’re not the cleanest but we are all round positive people.

“The first thing my family and friends said to me is that I am brave – it didn’t come as a shock to them because I can be impulsive.

“I was flattered to be on the show, I remember walking into meet everyone and I didn’t feel nervous.

“You know there is going to be beautiful people there and potentially some big personalities.

“When I walked round the corner and saw everyone, I felt at ease straight away.”

“I’m quite confident – you kind have to be to go forward with an opportunity like this.”

The 12 singles represent each zodiac sign. Picture: STV (Image: STV)

Jocelyn who appeared on Celeb’s go Dating believes many people find their true love on a tv show.

Jocelyn said: “I have a feeling that I will find someone through a different form of dating which is why I threw myself in 100% into the experiment.

“With dating everyone knows it takes time to get to know someone and this gave me the opportunity to spend a couple of weeks with someone.

“I will watch the opening episode with my friends and family - I don’t know if everyone will be able to fit in the house – I have even got a projector.”

Written In The Stars was filmed in the romantic location of Porto Cheli in Greece – the idyllic setting is a three hour drive from Athens.

Filming was over a period of four weeks in a beautiful house.

Rosie Bray, executive producer, said: “We came up with the concept of the show when we saw that astrology was having a renaissance and finding a whole new modern audience.

“We kept noticing cool imagery and sassy astrology memes on social media and wanted to harness its new popularity.

“Dating and astrology seemed like the perfect mix.”

Clara Amfo, best known for presenting BBC Radio 1 will host the new dating show.

Host Clara Amfo. Picture: STV (Image: STV)

The show will feature 10 episodes.

Lucy Golding, Executive Producer, added: “We approach star signs with enthusiastic interest and a sprinkling of cynicism.

“We love the magic and romance of it and the cool modern imagery but we’re not full on believers.”

Written in the Stars is available to watch on streaming service discovery+ from Sunday 27 November.