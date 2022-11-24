Gwent Police have issued an appeal to help identify a witness after a road traffic collision in Newport

Officers who are appealing for information believe the man pictured was in the area at the time of the collision and can help with their enquires.

The collision happened at around 9:15pm on Ringland Circle in Newport on Sunday 20 November.

One car, a silver Volkswagen Golf, collided with 4 parked cars and made off from the scene.

No-one was injured.