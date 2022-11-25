Scott McGlynn has called on Superdrug to move men’s skincare into the makeup aisle with the other skincare products to fight the current gender divide.

Currently, men’s products are normally separate to women’s and can often be found towards the end of the store or by the tills.

Scott McGlynn a Blackwood actor, author, talk show host and LGBT activist believes the divide makes some men feel uncomfortable.

Last weekend the Superdrug store in Blackwood allowed the actor to move the men’s skincare into the aisle with the other skincare products.

Scott mixed up the aisles in Blackwood's Superdrug to make the layout more inclusive. Picture: Scott McGlynn (Image: Scott McGlynn)

Mr McGlynn said: “I’ve always been annoyed at the lay out of the store.

“The men’s products are often mixed with items such as toothbrushes.

“Men wear makeup as well and I know sometimes they feel uncomfortable going into the aisle because the gender divide is so strong.

“I had problems with my skin growing up and I would go shopping on a Saturday afternoon and I felt very uncomfortable going down the aisles as a teenager as I felt I shouldn’t be there.

“I want to make it more diverse for everyone.”

Mr McGlynn believes brands may be becoming more diverse, but the stores continue to be divided by gender.

Mr McGlynn said: “I want the skincare and makeup products to all be together as one.

“People say you can buy products online, but you should feel comfortable to go into a store.

The aisles in Superdrug changed for one day only. Picture: Scott McGlynn (Image: Scott McGlynn)

“What if a man wants to get some foundation, concealer, or a tinted moisturiser – you can’t get the right advice or shade online.

“I like to test a lot of things before I buy which I can only do by going into a store.

“Not everyone wants to shop online or can shop online- some people don’t have access things like Instagram and you can’t beat going into the store.”