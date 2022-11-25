Gwent Police are investigating a report of a theft in Tesco, Ebbw Vale on Thursday 10 November.
The theft took place at around 10:45am.
The police have issued an appeal to speak to the woman pictured – they believe she was in the area at the time and could assist their enquires.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Police, quoting log number: 2200380506.
