A garden took fire took place in the early hours of yesterday morning in Newport causing emergency services to use specialist equipment.

Emergency crews from Maindee and Duffryn Fire and Rescue Stations attended the scene.

The fire in full blaze. Picture: Moira Hookings (Image: Moira Hookings)

A spokesperson for South Wales Fire and Rescue said: “At approximately 12:57am on Thursday the 24th of November 2022, we received reports of a fire on Langstone Court Road in Newport.

“Crews from Maindee and Duffryn Fire and Rescue Stations attended the scene alongside emergency service colleagues.

“Firefighters used specialist equipment, including hose reel jets and a thermal imaging camera.

Aftermath of the fire. Picture: Moria Hookings (Image: Moira Hookings)

“A stop message was received at approximately 2:01am.”

Moria Hookings whose sister Mary lives next door to the garden fire said: “There was an explosion in her next doors garden.

Destruction the fire left behind. Picture: Moira Hookings (Image: Moira Hookings)

“There were nine cannisters filled with propane gas that exploded

“Everyone is ok but she’s feeling very shaken.”