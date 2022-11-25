The family of a 94-year-old woman have paid tribute to her saying 'she will be greatly missed by all her family and friends'.

Daphne Bird, from Coleford died in a crash on the A4136, near Monmouth on Wednesday 16 November.

Ms Bird died at the scene.

Daphne Bird died on Wednesday 16 November. Picture: Gwent Police (Image: Gwent Police)

Ms Bird’s family said: “Daphne is survived by her 4 sons, their wives, 10 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.

“In her 94 years she lived a very active life, mostly in Coleford.

“After retiring from teaching she was a member at Coleford Bowls Club, played golf at Monmouth into her late 80’s and was still a keen Bridge player.

“She will be greatly missed by all her family and friends. The family would kindly ask that you respect our privacy at this time.”

Emergency services were called to the crash involving a car and a van on the A4136 near Staunton Road at around 4.50pm on Wednesday, November 16.

Gwent Police’s enquiries are still ongoing and are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision or any motorists with dashcam footage that were using the A4136 near Staunton Road between 4.30pm and 5pm to contact them.

Gwent Police said: “You can call us on 101 or send us a direct message on Facebook or Twitter, quoting log reference 2200388100 with any details.

“Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”