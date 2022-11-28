GWENT Police is facing fresh allegations of failing domestic abuse survivors who have spoken out about the lack of support they have been given.

One victim was told by a police sergeant to ‘move on’ after she came to them for help whilst another was told ‘to get a grip of herself' and said she was ‘being dramatic’.

In response to the claims, Gwent police said they treat victims of domestic abuse with care and respect.

The force also said they have a dedicated team providing support to victims of domestic abuse and help victims find access to refuge.

Gwent Police has faced a barrage of criticism about misogyny, corruption and racism following a shocking investigation by the Sunday Times.

Since that was published, a number of domestic abuse survivors in Gwent have come forward to tell us their experience of dealing with Gwent Police.

Here is what the victims had to say:

Shelley Thomas:

Shelley Thomas reported abuse by a former partner to the police in 2019 – she explained to them that she thought it was control and coersion.

On November 7, 2011, Ms Thomas had been strangled by her abuser, which she reported to Gwent Police.

In 2020 she applied for a non-molestation order which she said was continually breached by her former partner and the police failed to enforce it.

Ms Thomas said: “A few months ago [an officer] told me to move on - he was screaming at me down the phone.

“It was awful.

“I was strangled by my abuser, I had marks round my neck and my son upstairs heard the aftermath and the police did nothing.

“He has yet to be held accountable for anything he has done."

There is now a specific non-fatal strangulation offence, which came into force in June 2022. It means abusers who strangle their partners to induce fear will face up to five years behind bars, though it would not apply retrospectively.

Ms Thomas said: “After a long time of the non-molestation order being breached.

“The order is in place until December – I’m just waiting for something to happen; he will make contact.

“I have been absolutely devastated by the actions of the police. I have been a victim to violence all my life.

“It took a lot for me to go to the police. I would never go to them again and the affect it has had on me, and my children is terrible.

“All of the officers I dealt with are men. They are not educated, and they don’t understand the issue around control and coersion.”

Woman A:

Woman A, who we are not naming for legal reasons, first contacted the police about the abuse she was receiving in 2006 and in 2008 she was imprisoned by her abuser. Non–molestation orders and restraining orders have been in place over time against her ex-partner.

Whilst Woman A was pregnant, her ex-partner urinated on her when he was drunk. She jumped out of a window to get away from him.

“The first time I realised Gwent Police were failing was on July 26, 2008," she said.

“I was imprisoned in my ex–partner's property and being battered. I managed to get a phone and call the police. I was talking to them through a door begging for them to take me with them, but I couldn’t get out.

“I left with the police officers in my pyjamas with no money, no phone, and no shoes on my feet.

“They were vile with me; I was charged with drunk and disorderly even though I was stone cold sober - they let me out the next day.

“In December 2017 I went to Gwent Police to report that my ex–partner was breaching the restraining order.

“The police officer called me a fantasist, to get a grip of myself, that I was being dramatic and was told I was using up their time. The officer involved was dismissed and added to the barred list which means he cannot work in policing. The subject was arrested and charged with three counts of breaching the order."

The abuse became so excessive that Woman A was pushed into suicidal thoughts last year.

She said: “In December 2021 he was sending me so much abuse, I’ve filmed him shouting at me in the street and still they did nothing.

"I thought I needed to end my life. I rang the police and some officers came round.

“I was showing them my phone with evidence of the messages. My phone was low in battery. They told me to charge my phone and left.

“I left my phone with them in February this year and I told them that he is pushing me off a bridge.

“They have all the evidence and still they haven’t done anything - its pure psychological abuse.”

Woman A was given a niche log to record the abuse.

“The niche log is too small to hold the evidence I have - they told me to build a picture – my life is not a painting!

“Someone needs to say enough is enough. Victims are learning that no one will help us.

“I am lucky I am headstrong and have a strong support network. A victim is at their most vulnerable when they leave an abusive relationship and Gwent Police did nothing to help me.

“You are left feeling like an inconvenience. When they knock on my door you see them roll their eyes.

“I should be taking my ex-partner for breaking the enforcement order, but it is pointless because I know nothing will be done.

“If you don’t have a solid support network you're screwed – they cause so much trauma.”

Jennifer Smith:

Jennifer Smith, who herself served as a police officer in England, moved to South Wales eight years ago to escape from her abuser.

Her abuser was also a former officer, who was medically retired from the force.

Ms Smith said: “In May 2008 my ex–partner forced me to sign my resignation letter under knife point - he had no written consent to do it."

The abuse has continued online since she moved to Wales but support from Gwent Police has been lacking.

“I have PTSD from it and Gwent Police abused this," she said.

“One Gwent Police officer said: ‘Go on do it, you know you want to do it because that’s what people with PTSD do is commit suicide.’

“On 10 January 2019 two officers turned up at my house at 8.30am saying they had an appointment with me – which we didn’t.

“One officer told me I wanted revenge and that I didn’t deserve my police career back, the other did nothing to stop him.

“I have lost 14 years of my police career due to bullying and colleagues who enjoy abusing women.”

What the police say

In response to all the above claims Gwent Police said: “We take all allegations of domestic abuse extremely seriously and have invested heavily in training for officers. This starts during their initial training and continues throughout their service.

“We have provided SafeLives Domestic Abuse Matters training to over 500 frontline officers and this training is continuing. We have also trained around 40 Domestic Abuse Champions which is set to increase to 100 over the coming months.

“All officers receive a specific domestic abuse training input at the tier-two stage of their probation. This focusses on non-fatal strangulation, coercive and controlling behaviour and stalking.

“Every domestic abuse incident is reviewed by our domestic abuse safeguarding team. We also offer a referral to our partner support services to those who wish to seek further assistance.

“Our central domestic abuse team include the Assertive Outreach Crisis Intervention Team which is a team of dedicated staff employed by Cyfannol Women’s Aid seconded to Gwent Police. They provide real time support to victims immediately after a domestic abuse incident and can advise on the support available to them such as access to refuge.

“Victims are at the heart everything we do as a police service and, as well as investing in the training of our officers, we also have a full-time survivor engagement officer who works closely with survivors of domestic abuse to help us to continually improve the way we deal with incidents of domestic abuse.

“For anyone who is affected by this crime, there are many options available, and we would urge them to come forward in the knowledge that we will support them and treat them with care and respect.”