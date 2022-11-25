A yellow weather warning has been issued over Gwent this weekend.

The Met Office has issued a weather warning across South Wales and Southwest England between 2pm tomorrow and 3am on Sunday.

The heavy rain is likely to cause disruption.

Spray and flooding is expected on the roads which are likely to make journey times longer.

Some places in South Wales will see 40-60mm and strong winds will accompany the rain.

Gusts will reach a high of 45-55mph.