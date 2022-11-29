A traffic agency has issued a fog warning this morning.

In a tweet Traffic Wales South said: “There here is poor conditions across the network.”

Good morning from Traffic Wales 👋



⚠️Fog Warning - Poor driving conditions across the network.



Please drive to the conditions of the road and :



Slow down ✋



Use your headlights 💡



Keep your distance ↔️ pic.twitter.com/D54nztvOGz — Traffic Wales South (@TrafficWalesS) November 29, 2022

Drivers are advised to slow down, to use their headlights and keep their distance from other vehicles.

According to the Met Office the mist and fog could be slow to clear.