A traffic agency has issued a fog warning this morning.
In a tweet Traffic Wales South said: “There here is poor conditions across the network.”
Drivers are advised to slow down, to use their headlights and keep their distance from other vehicles.
According to the Met Office the mist and fog could be slow to clear.
