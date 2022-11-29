A MAN who was pulled from the River Usk last Wednesday remains in hospital.

The 29-year-old was pulled from the river and taken to University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff. His injuries are not thought to be life changing.

The incident took place at around 3pm on Wednesday, November 23 – near the riverfront theatre.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “The last condition check was on 24 November.

“The man remains in hospital; his injuries are not thought to be life changing.”

Gwent Police, South Wales Fire and Rescue and Welsh Ambulance Service were all present at the incident.