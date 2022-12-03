TODAY is small business Saturday which is a campaign to encourage people to shop local and support your small business community.

In support of the campaign we asked our readers which small business they loved in the region and they did not disappoint.

Independent shops offer customers unique and original products that cannot be found in chain stores.

With Christmas fast approaching you may fancy heading down to some of Newport and the surrounding area's independent stores.

Here at The Argus we have put together a list of our readers' favourite small businesses.

Hot Bread Shop:

For those who love freshly baked food then the Hot Bread Shop may tickle your fancy.

Customers can feast on fresh rolls, baguettes, salads, jacket potatoes and breakfasts.

If you have a sweet tooth, then you will be pleased to hear that the shop also sells pastries and cakes.

Located on 420 Chepstow Road the store is open Monday to Saturday, from 8am – 4pm.

Risca Pine Centre:

With Christmas fast approaching this gift shop may give you some great ideas.

Risca Pine Centre sells a variety of different gifts from home décor, fragrances and accessories.

Outside Risca Pine Centre. Picture: Street View (Image: Street View)

Outside Risca Pine Centre. Picture: Street View

Located on 24 Tredegar Street the store is open Monday to Friday, from 9.30am - 5.30pm and 9:30am – 4.30pm on Saturdays.

The Wardrobe:

Established in 1987 The Wardrobe sells men’s designer clothing.

If you are heading down to the store on Friars Street, make sure you don’t miss the shop as it is quite small but packed with great clothing.

Newport Pets:

Newport Pets is an independent family-run shop located in Pontfaen, Newport.

The family run business opened in 2017 and is open Tuesday to Saturday from 9am -5pm.

Bar Piazza:

Bar Piazza has been favoured by many Newportonians as one of their favourite independent shops.

This family run café and deli in John Frost Square offers Newport a taste of Italy.

Owners of Bar Piazza Rosie and Antonio Farrara with former owners Angelo and Mandy Attorre. Picture: Rebecca Ostuni (Image: Rebecca Ostuni)

Owners of Bar Piazza Rosie and Antonio Farrara with former owners Angelo and Mandy Attorre. Picture: Rebecca Ostuni

Serving up authentic Italian coffee, Mediterranean platers and cocktails, Bar Piazza has been part of the city centre for many years.

Beths Bakes:

Beths Bakes was born out of Beth baking for her family and friends from her home kitchen.

In 2018 Beths Bakes opened on 36, Church Road, Newport.

Customers can treat themselves to freshly baked brownies, blondies, variety boxes and celebration cakes.

Gourmet Grazing:

Gourmet Grazing in Newport may be the answer to your lunch deliberations today.

Located on Alderney Street, Newport, this restaurant serves tasty nutritious dishes.

Customers can choose from a selection of different breakfasts, wraps, sandwiches, health boxes and burgers.