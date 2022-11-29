A motorcyclist has been injured and taken to hospital after he came off the road in a crash.

Gwent Police are appealing for information about the crash, the rider remains in hospital in a stable condition.

The crash occurred at around 4pm on Saturday 19 November on Meadows Road in Newport.

In a tweet Gwent Police said: "If you were in the area at the time, or have any information that could help, please call us on 101, quoting 2200391395, or you can DM us."