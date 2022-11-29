A motorcyclist has been injured and taken to hospital after he came off the road in a crash.
Gwent Police are appealing for information about the crash, the rider remains in hospital in a stable condition.
The crash occurred at around 4pm on Saturday 19 November on Meadows Road in Newport.
ℹ️ If you were in the area at the time, or have any information that could help, please call us on 101, quoting 2200391395, or you can DM us.— Gwent Police (@gwentpolice) November 29, 2022
In a tweet Gwent Police said: "If you were in the area at the time, or have any information that could help, please call us on 101, quoting 2200391395, or you can DM us."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here