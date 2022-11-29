Maintenance work will take place in Ebbw Vale tonight causing road closures.
The A465 Eastbound between Rassau to Brynmawr will be closed between 8pm tonight until 6am tomorrow morning.
Local diversions will be in place.
Maintenance work will take place in Ebbw Vale tonight causing road closures.
The A465 Eastbound between Rassau to Brynmawr will be closed between 8pm tonight until 6am tomorrow morning.
Local diversions will be in place.
Data returned from the Piano 'meterActive/meterExpired' callback event.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here