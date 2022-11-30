Police have been granted a second extension to question three people after the bodies of two babies were found.

South Wales Police was given an extra 36 hours to question the thre suepcts on Monday.

Two men aged 37 and 47, and a 29 -year old woman were arrested on suspicion of concealing the birth of a child.

Officers were called to a property at Maes-y-Felin, Wildmill, Bridgend County, on Saturday evening.

A spokesperson for South Wales Police said: “Magistrates have granted a warrant of further detention for two men and a woman who have been arrested on suspicion of concealing the birth of a child.

“At Newport Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Tuesday, 29 November) afternoon, additional time was granted authorising the further detention of all three.

“Two men aged 37 and 47, and a 29-year-old woman had been arrested in Wildmill, Bridgend on the evening of Saturday, November 26 on suspicion of concealing the birth of a child following the discovery of the bodies of two babies.

“The investigation continues and anyone with information concerning this incident, and who has not already spoken to the police, is asked to get in touch with us via https://bit.ly/SWPProvideInfo, 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, quoting reference 2200399650.”