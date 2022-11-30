An air ambulance was called to Ebbw Vale on Monday night after a 54-year-old man died in Ebbw Vale – the incident caused a large emergency presence.

Welsh ambulance services received reports of a medical emergency on Prince Philip Avenue in the Garnlydan area of Ebbw Vale.

A spokesperson for the Welsh Ambulance Services said: “We were called at 9.45pm on Monday evening to a medical emergency at a property in the Garnlydan area of Ebbw Vale.

“We sent two rapid response cars, an emergency ambulance and an air ambulance to the scene.”

Air ambulance spotted. Picture: Flight trader (Image: Flight trader)

Gwent Police were called at around 10:05pm to the medical emergency.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “Officers attended along with personnel from the Wales Air Ambulance and the Welsh Ambulance Service, who confirmed that a 54-year-old man from Ebbw Vale had died.

“His next of kin have been informed.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious and a report has been submitted to the coroner in relation to the death.”