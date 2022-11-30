A FIRE gutted a home in Newport today leaving two people in hospital and the family pets dead.

The fire broke out in Forge Mews, Bassaleg, Newport this morning, and according to the homeowner the fire started in her lounge.

The house has been condemned due to smoke and fire damage and two cats, who were rushed to the vets, later died.

Homeowner, Alison Williams, was in the house with her son when the fire started. The two other occupants were at work.

The house has been condemned. Picture: Newsquest (Image: Newsquest)

The house has been condemned. Picture: Newsquest

Firefighters who took between 4-5 minutes to arrive at the scene were forced to use bolt cutters to gain access into Forge Mews due to the lock having seized up.

The Old Bassaleg Bridge – which is the only way vehicles can access Forge Mews in Bassaleg - has been closed since August 6, 2021, for urgent repairs.

A spokesperson for South Wales fire said: "At approximately 8.32am on Wednesday the 30th of November 2022, we received reports of a domestic fire on Forge Mews, Bassaleg.

"Crews from Malpas, Maindee, Duffryn and Cwmbran Fire and Rescue Stations attended the scene alongside emergency service colleagues.

"Crews used specialist equipment to extinguish the fire and a stop message was received at approximately 12.12pm."

When she saw the fire Ms Williams screamed at her son to get out the house, her son ran back into the house to save the cats but could not find them.

Firefighters later found the two cats who sadly died at the vets.

Ms Williams said: “They’re all I can think about at the moment.

“The fire got worse and worse in seconds.”

Firefighters at the house fire. Picture: Newsquest (Image: Newsquest)

Firefighters at the house fire. Picture: Newsquest

Ms Williams turned her fuse box off in case that was the cause of the fire.

Ms Williams and her son were taken to the Grange University Hospital – her son suffered minor injuries to the inside of his nose but they were later released.

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 8.49am this morning to reports of a fire at a property on Forge Mews in Newport.

“We sent an emergency ambulance to the scene, and two people were taken to the Grange University Hospital.”

Aftermath of the fire. Picture: Newsquest (Image: Newsquest)

Aftermath of the fire. Picture: Newsquest

Next door neighbour Tony Brooks said: "It was so scary we could see the flames from our window downstairs.

"It was chilling.

"The fire brigade arrived very quick."

Next door neighbour Tony Brooks. Picture: Newsquest (Image: Newsquest)

Next door neighbour Tony Brooks. Picture: Newsquest

The ambulance service arrived at the wrong side of the bridge meaning it had to go back around.

A neighbour, who wished to stay anonymous, said: "Alison's son had to wait for an ambulance to go all the way around.

"It's not fair.

"This is what we've been warning the council about."