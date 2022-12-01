Firefighters were forced to use bolt cutters to gain access into Forge Mews to tackle the fire.

Emergency services have access into Forge Mews via a gate – however upon the fire brigade’s arrival the lock had seized up.

The fire broke out in Forge Mews yesterday morning, two cats who were rushed to the vets later died.

According to the homeowner the fire started in her lounge. Picture: Newsquest (Image: Newsquest)

A spokesperson for South Wales Fire and Rescue said: “Upon arrival, crews attempted to use the access code provided for the gate to gain entry to Forge Mews from the A467, however, there appeared to be an issue with the padlock.

“Crews had no option but to use bolt cutters to gain entry.

“This had no effect on the response time of crews.

“Crews used specialist equipment to extinguish the fire and two persons were taken to hospital by Welsh Ambulance Service Trust.

“A stop message was received at approximately 12:12pm.”

Firefighters took between 4-5 minutes to arrive at the scene.

Emergency services at the scene. Picture: Newsquest (Image: Newsquest)

The Old Bassaleg Bridge – which is the only way vehicles can access Forge Mews in Bassaleg - has been closed since August 6, 2021, for urgent repairs.

One neighbour who wished to stay anonymous said: “The council said the gate was for the emergency services.

“The fire brigade did come through in the end but if that was an ambulance they would not be able to get in.

“The code they used had worked but the lock had seized up.

The blocked road at Forge Mews

“The ambulance went to the wrong side of the bridge, Alison’s son had to wait for an ambulance to go all the way around.

“It’s not fair, this is what we’ve been warning the council about.”

A spokesperson for the Welsh Ambulance Services said: “The crew were given specific access instructions and access codes were supplied.

"No reports of difficulty accessing the street and/or property.”