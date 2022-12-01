A weather warning for fog has been issues between 4pm today until 11am tomorrow.

The Met Office has warned that dense fog will form tonight across parts of England and Wales.

Large areas will have poor visibility and some places will see less then 100m of visibility at times.

Regions affected include Wales, London, South and West England and the West Midlands.

The Met Office has advised travellers to expect slower journey times with possible delays to bus and train services and delays or cancellations to flights.

The fog is expected to stay overnight and begin to clear from the east during Friday morning.