A HOUSE in Pontypool is spreading cheer with their amazing Christmas light display.

The lights are switched between 6pm-9pm daily, the jam-packed decorations can be found in Varteg, Pontypool with the grinch making daily visits.

The stunning display. Picture: Rowles Annette Natalie (Image: Rowles Annette Natalie)

The stunning display. Picture: Rowles Annette Natalie

The garden is full of decorations including a festive train, a giant lit up snowman and Father Christmas and Santa’s sleigh which features two reindeers. The house is also covered in colourful festive lights.

Santa will visit the house on December 15.

Outside the stunning, festive house. Picture: Rowles Annette Natalie (Image: Rowles Annette Natalie)

Outside the stunning, festive house. Picture: Rowles Annette Natalie

Natalie Rowles, who lives near the display, said: “The first day I went I took two of my nieces and spiderman was there and the grinch.”

Keep your eyes peeled for the grinch who may make an appearance. Picture: Rowles Annette Natalie (Image: Rowles Annette Natalie)

Keep your eyes peeled for the grinch who may make an appearance. Picture: Rowles Annette Natalie

The homeowners are raising money for cancer research.

Cancer research buckets are on the gates outside the house, however the homeowners aree not charging to visit the lights.

The annual display is bound to get you in the festive spirit. Picture: Rowles Annette Natalie (Image: Rowles Annette Natalie)

The annual display is bound to get you in the festive spirit. Picture: Rowles Annette Natalie

The homeowners have set up a go JustGiving page which you can see here.

You can view the JustGiving page here.