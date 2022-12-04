Torfaen’s warm hubs have received extra funding from the Welsh Government.

The Warm Hubs provide basic refreshments, snacks and a meal, if possible, opportunities to socialise, advice and support and a range of activities.

This week, Torfaen Council has received a Welsh Government grant of £35,132 to support the creation of Warm Hubs in the borough.

Torfaen’s Executive Member for Communities, Cllr Fiona Cross, said: “Warm Hubs should be places where residents are provided with a welcoming, safe and warm environment that everyone can access.

“Within Torfaen we have several venues already providing warmth and a mix of support to residents. We want to support these hubs and also look to set up new hubs where there is unmet demand.

“The council will look to extend work with the third sector and community partners who are well placed to understand local needs, and design and the local offer. There may also be a role for the private sector locally who may wish to support Hubs.

“Where possible, Warm Hubs should link up and complement activities which engage people within their communities or with young people during school holidays to ensure an integrated approach to tackling poverty or the cost of living."

Torfaen Council’s Head of Communities, Bethan McPherson said: “We will work with organisations who already provide support to communities such as the Torfaen Voluntary Alliance (TVA) who are hosting the Opening Doors project linked to the Connecting Torfaen grant though the WG Connected Communities fund.

“The project encourages opportunities for people to connect, build new friendships and improve feelings of belonging and involvement within their communities through accessing their local hubs.”