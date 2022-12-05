A hair salon has opened its doors in Blaenavon with an Italian style name to honour Blaenavon’s heritage.

Eredita hair salon owned by Katie Morgan and Bethan Bennett opened on November 1 on 34 Broad Street, Blaenavon.

Bethan and Katie (Image: Katie Morgan)

The pair who have previously worked together decided they were ready to take the next step in owning their own salon.

Ms Morgan said: “Our hair brand is called Milkshake which is produced in Italy. It is natural and organic and, most importantly, not tested on animals.

“Blaenavon is widely known for the heritage, so it made sense to include that in our name, Eredita, meaning heritage in Italian.

Inside the hair salon (Image: Katie Morgan)

“We both love our jobs and decided we were ready to take the leap together.

“All the local businesses have been really welcoming, we’ve received a positive reaction.

“We managed to turn the empty building into our own studio in just over 5 weeks.

“Using local suppliers and with help from family who have been very encouraging throughout the process.”

Ms Morgan has been in the hairdressing industry for five years whilst Ms Bennett who is Beauty Works Extension trained has been offering extension methods for four years and has been a hairdresser for seven years.

Beauty Works Extensions (Image: Katie Morgan)

Eredita hair have recently brought in a hair smoothing treatment called FABRIQ.

Ms Morgan said: “Being a hairdresser is about making everyone feel good and every day is different.

“Some people come in and they’re miserable and hopefully when they leave, they feel a bit better about themselves.

“Our salon vibe is a place where you can come to relax and enjoy some 'me# time.”