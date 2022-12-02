A primary school pupil has died after contracting invasive strep A infection.

The child attended Victoria Primary School in Penarth.

The tragic death has been confirmed by Victoria Primary School and the Vale of Glamorgan Council.

People are urged to contact their GP if they have been in contact with someone with Strep A and develop symptoms.

In a joint statement from the council said: “Earlier this week, it was confirmed that a pupil from Victoria Primary School had tragically passed away after contracting Strep A.

“Both the school and Council would like to pass on their heartfelt condolences to the family at this incredibly difficult time.

“Support is being provided to staff and pupils by the Council’s team of Educational Psychologists and information from Public Health Wales has been circulated to parents where appropriate.

“It is unlikely that other pupils will be affected by the illness and severe symptoms are extremely rare. Sensible precautions such as regular hand washing and not attending school when ill can reduce the risk of infection.

“If someone who has been in contact with an individual with Strep A develops any of the following symptoms: High fever, severe muscle aches, pain in one area of the body, redness at the site of a wound, vomiting or diarrhoea, a sore throat or tonsillitis, a mild skin infection such as impetigo or a rash, they should contact their GP immediately.”

Public Health Wales have offered their deepest condolences to the family, friends and all those affected.

Dr Ardiana Gjini, Consultant in Communicable Disease Control for Public Health Wales, said:

“Public Health Wales is working with Cardiff and Vale University Health Board and the Vale of Glamorgan Council following the death of a pupil at Victoria Primary School, Penarth. We offer our deepest condolences to the family, friends and all those affected.

“Public Health Wales cannot comment on individual cases, and we ask that the privacy of the family is respected.

“Public Health Wales is working closely with the school to raise awareness as appropriate about invasive Group A Streptococcal disease (iGAS).

“Although it is unlikely that their child will be affected by iGAS infection, relevant individuals are being advised that they should familiarise themselves with the symptoms and what to do if these symptoms occur.

“Contracting iGAS disease from a contact is very rare. Most people who come into contact with Group A Streptococcal Infection remain well and symptom-free, or develop mild throat or skin infections.”

The symptoms of iGas can include:

Fever (a high temperature above 38°C)

Sore throat or tonsillitis

Severe muscle aches

Localised muscle tenderness

Redness at the site of a wound

Earlier this week a 6-year-old child at a school in Surrey died after Strep A outbreak.