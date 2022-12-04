Whether you’re out shopping or just need that coffee kick, stopping for a Costa is always an option when you need a boost.

The chain has stepped into the Christmas spirit and has a limited-edition festive menu featuring Toblerone and Terry’s chocolate orange.

The Food Standards Agency rank businesses from zero -meaning urgent improvement is necessary - and five – meaning hygiene standards are very good.

The inspections are carried out by the relevant local authority and findings are updated on the FSA website whenever there is a new inspection.

Businesses in Wales are also required to display their hygiene ratings.

Inspectors mark businesses on the following three elements:

How hygienically the food is handled: How it is prepared, cooked, re-heated, cooled and stored.

The cleanliness and condition of the buildings: The cleanliness, layout, lighting, ventilation, and other facilities.

Food safety management: How the business manages what it does to make sure food is safe to eat and if the officer can be confident standards will be maintained in the future.

Luckily for fans of Costa Coffee the chain have very good hygiene standards.

Here are how the Newport Costa Coffee’s ranked:

22-24 Commercial Street: Rating five

Commercial Street’s Costa Coffee was last inspected on March 7, 2019.

The hygiene rating and management of food safety were rated as very good.

A rating of good was given to the cleanliness and condition of facilities and building.

Ty Newport Hotel, Chepstow Road: Rating five

Ty Newport Hotel, Chepstow Road's Costa Coffee (Image: Newsquest)

Ty Newport Hotel, Chepstow Road's Costa Coffee

This Costa Coffee was last inspected quite recently on August 10, 2022.

The food safety officer found that the standards were very good across the three elements assessed.

49-51 Friars Walk Shopping Centre, John Frost Square: Rating five

Friars Walk’s Costa Coffee was last inspected on February 13, 2020.

Similarly, to the Costa on Chepstow Road this store was awarded with the standard of very good across the three elements assessed.

East Dock Road: Rating five

This Costa Coffee was last inspected on April 12, 2022.

The standards were found to be very good across the three elements assessed.

Royal Gwent Hospital, Cardiff Road

The Costa at Royal Gwent Hospital was inspected quite a while ago on December 10, 2018.

The area’s inspected by the food safety officer were all found to be very good.