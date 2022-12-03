A new noodle bar has opened in Cwmbran – giving people the chance to tuck into all manner of Asian–inspired fast foods.

Asaga Noodle bar opened at 5 Gwent Square on November 26.

Asaga sells all styles of Asian-inspired fast foods including Chinese, Japanese and Thai.

The new noodle bar opened on Saturday 26 November (Image: Cwmbran Centre)

A Facebook post advertising the noodle bar’s opening has received 850 comments and over 350 likes.

One Facebook user Natalie Tamplin said: “Had a great takeaway from there Saturday and the people that served us were lovely.

“Welcome to Cwmbran Asaga.”

In reply to the post another Facebook user Kate Louise said: “Went there on the weekend, absolutely stunning food.

“You won’t be disappointed.”

Inside Asaga Noodle bar (Image: Cwmbran Centre)

Asaga Noodle bar also has a store located on 154 Commercial Street in Newport.

The new noodle bar is the second noodle place to open to in Cwmbran in recent months – Chopstix agreed a 10-year deal with Cwmbran Centre, you can find the chain at 17 North Walk.

Cwmbran Shopping Centre has become a hub for new businesses of all different kinds.

The shopping hub has seen a total of 20 new tenants join and open this year.