Small business provides locals with a more diverse range of goods and services, one Newport independent has said that “shopping local help keeps the character and individuality of where you live.”

Small Business Saturday is celebrating ten years in the UK, but many independent businesses are unsparingly fearful of what this winter could bring with rising costs.

The campaign encourages people to shop local and support your small business community.

Helen Thomas–Powell, owner of Do you believe? Bridal Boutique in Newport, said: “Shopping local is essential if you want to keep the independent stores in your area.

Owner Helen helping a bridge get ready for her big day. Picture: Helen Thomas–Powell

“The only way small businesses will survive is if we support them.

“Shopping local helps keep the character and individuality of where you live, it offers the light and shade to a sometimes-grey high street.”

Ms Thomas-Powell has 40 years’ experience in fashion, her bridal boutique has been part of Newport for over 14 years.

Outside Do you believe? Bridal Boutique. Picture: Helen Thomas-Powell

Her store offers people a selection of beautiful bridal, bridesmaids, and prom dresses so they can find their perfect outfit for a special day.

Ms Thomas-Powell said: “We understand our market and the people which helps us offer better customer service and shopping experience.

“It is vital for creating employment, keeping talent in our area and injecting life into the local economy.

Ms Thomas-Powell believes that if people don't support small businesses, then we will lose them. Picture: Helen Thomas-Powell

“If you don’t use it you will lose them,

“People should celebrate the uniqueness of their independent, small businesses.”

Kerrie Peak owner of Arthur Peake & Sons in Croesyceiliog, Cwmbran believes people can support small businesses by shopping locally when they can.

Mr Peake said: “People should keep and shop everything local when they can.

Outside Arthur Peake & Sons

“We have local knowledge and have been here for generations.

“We have been here for over 100 years.”

The family run funeral directors was established in 1918 and is owned and managed by Kerrie Peake and family.

Mr Peake believes small businesses have the benefit of local knowledge

Mr Peake said: “We support local communities and look after people.

“We offer something a bit more personal because if a family want something a bit more individual.

"We can provide a personalised experience because we don’t have to go through chains of people like conglomerates do.”

Newport City Council has hired some street entertainers in support of Small Business Saturday campaign.