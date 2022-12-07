A couple in Cwmbran have opened a new café – named after their son.

Shauna Richards and Daniel Laws opened Tommy's Café in Llantarnam Road on Sunday, November 27.

The venue, located opposite the What! Store serve a variety of breakfasts and their lunch menu is available after 1pm.

Shauna, Tommy and Daniel inside their new cafe (Image: Shauna Richards)

Ms Richards, who has been in the catering industry for 10 years said: “We have been really overwhelmed with the support we have had since the opening.

“It has been really busy; we couldn’t have hoped for a better turn up for a start-up business.

The cafe is named after the couple's son Tommy (Image: Shauna Richards)

“The inspiration for the name was to name it after the most important thing in our lives - our son Tommy.

“After having a year and half off after having our son, I am ready to get back to work and build something to make him proud.”

A mega shake (Image: Shauna Richards)

The Argus also spoke to the couple last month as the couple prepared to open their new café.

Visitors can expect to find pancake sharing platters, French toast, handmade burgers, freshly squeezed orange juice and barista coffees.

Strawberry kiss French toast (Image: Shauna Richards)

Tommy’s café also serve breakfast and cater for vegan and vegetarians - Gluten free and children's menus are also available.