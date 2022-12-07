THE Met Office has extended the weather warning for ice in Wales with temperatures set to plummet.

The yellow weather warning was initially in place for Thursday 8 December, but is now in place from 5pm today until 6pm tomorrow.

Newport will see temperatures drop to -5 tonight with sharp frost set to form, daytime temperatures will peak at a chilly four degrees tomorrow.

Scattered wintry showers are expected tonight in the far west of Newport.

According to the Met Office the weather warning has been updated to ‘reduce southern coverage of warning across Northern Ireland and Wales and add an area across parts of Southwest England.’

The warning had previously included areas such as, Newport, Caerphilly and Blaenau Gwent, but these have now been removed.

Affected areas in Wales:

Carmarthenshire

Ceredigion

Conwy

Denbighshire

Flintshire

Gwynedd

Isle of Anglesey

Neath Port Talbot

Pembrokeshire

Powys

Swansea

Wrexham

The forecaster has warned that there will be icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths, injuries are more likely from slips and falls on icy surfaces and some roads and railways may be affected.

Yellow weather warnings are also in place covering parts of Wales on Thursday and into Friday.