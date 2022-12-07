An 83-year-old woman who suffered "life-threatening injuries" after a dog attack in Caerphilly remains in hospital.

Emergency services, including firearms officers, were called to a property in Heol Fawr, Caerphilly, just after 3pm on December 3.

The woman and a 55-year-old man were taken to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff.

The dog involved in the incident was "seized by officers and has been destroyed", a spokesperson for Gwent Police said, the breed of the dog is still be confirmed.

Following the incident, three people were arrested on suspicion of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury.

They are a 20-year-old man, a 31-year-old man, and a 28-year-old woman, and are all from the Caerphilly area.

They have all since been released under conditional bail.