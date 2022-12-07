A MAN from Abertillery will serve a ten-year prison sentence for an attack that left his victim with life changing injuries.
Ceirion Lawrence, 31, pled guilty to grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of a bladed article.
He appeared at Cardiff Crown Court on Friday, December 2.
Ceirion Lawrence has been jailed for 10 years. Picture: Gwent Police
Officers were called to Lawrence Avenue in Abertillery on Friday, May 6, after receiving reports that a man had violently attacked another man.
DC Alison Perry, the officer in the case, said: “Ceirion Lawrence left the victim with life changing injuries following the sustained attack.
“This was a particularly frightening ordeal for everyone involved and I hope the victim and their family can take some comfort from the fact that Ceirion is serving a significant custodial sentence.
"I hope this sentencing shows other victims of assault that they will be listened to and action will be taken against those responsible."
