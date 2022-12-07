Two drivers were taken to hospital today after a crash at around 10am on A468 between St Cenydd Comprehensive and the Cedar Tree roundabout.

The accident caused the road to be closed in both directions causing severe delays, emergency services attended the scene.

The crash involved three vehicles: a blue Citroen car, a Ford transit van and a heavy goods vehicle.

Gridlocked traffic after the crash (Image: AA)

Gridlocked traffic after the crash. Picture: AA

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "We received a report of a road traffic collision on A468 between St Cenydd Comprehensive and the Cedar Tree roundabout at around 10am on Wednesday 7 December.

"Officers attended, along with personnel from the Welsh Ambulance Service and the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service to assist with traffic management.

"The collision involved a blue Citroen car, a Ford transit van and a heavy goods vehicle.

"The drivers of the Ford Transit van and Citroen were taken to the University Hospital of Wales, in Cardiff for treatment."

All lanes have re-opened now.