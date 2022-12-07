The police have issued an appeal to find a missing man who was last seen in Newport, officers are concerned about his welfare.
Paul Croft, 51, was last seen on Tuesday, December 6, in Newport. He is known to spend time in Fourteen Locks, Glebelands, Belle Vue Park and Risca Canal.
Mr Croft is described as being around 5 ft 11” tall, of a slim build and has short grey hair.
The police are concerned about Mr Croft's welfare. Picture: Gwent Police
He was last seen wearing a grey hoody, a navy t-shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.
In a tweet Gwent Police said: “Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call us on 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2200410077.
📱 Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call us on 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2200410077.— Gwent Police (@gwentpolice) December 7, 2022
Paul is also urged to get in touch with us to confirm that he is safe and well.
“Paul is also urged to get in touch with us to confirm that he is safe and well.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel