The police have issued an appeal to find a missing man who was last seen in Newport, officers are concerned about his welfare.

Paul Croft, 51, was last seen on Tuesday, December 6, in Newport. He is known to spend time in Fourteen Locks, Glebelands, Belle Vue Park and Risca Canal.

Mr Croft is described as being around 5 ft 11” tall, of a slim build and has short grey hair.

The police are concerned about Mr Croft's welfare (Image: Gwent Police)

He was last seen wearing a grey hoody, a navy t-shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

In a tweet Gwent Police said: “Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call us on 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2200410077.

Paul is also urged to get in touch with us to confirm that he is safe and well. — Gwent Police (@gwentpolice) December 7, 2022

“Paul is also urged to get in touch with us to confirm that he is safe and well.”