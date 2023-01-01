AN AQUARIUM business owner in Caerphilly believes fish tanks can help those struggling with their mental health.

Ritchie Newell, owner of Aquaman Complete Aquarium Services in Caerphilly said he believed that aquariums could have a relaxing impact on the person viewing the tank.

Mr Newell who runs his business from his home in Caerphilly, designs and makes the aquariums himself.

Ritchie designs and makes the aquariums himself (Image: Ritchie Newell)

Mr Newell said: “Time spent in front of an aquarium can have a relaxing impact on the person viewing the tank as its our natural connection to nature.

“People have been putting aquariums in dentist practices for years.

“I have had experiences in my life with people who are close to me who have struggled with mental health, and I know that it affects a lot of people.

Close-up of the tank (Image: Ritchie Newell)

“Men suffer and don’t know how to show their feelings – my father was a policeman and ex rugby player, and he was told not to show emotion but as he’s got older, he’s mellowed and shows a lot more affection.

“I did a charity event for mental health and one of my friends said how aqua scaping has helped him.”

Mr Newell started doing his business full time from his home after initially doing it as a hobby.

Inside Ritchie's home aquarium workspace (Image: Ritchie Newell)

He previously provided disabled children with transport to and from school but lost this work during lockdown and turned to make his passion his full-time job.

Mr Newell said: “I love the creative aspect; I’ve always been quite arty and I have a love and passion for nature.

“Unless stated by the customer all the tanks are focused on nature and where the fish come from called, I try to replicate where they live in nature.

“The process starts by me having a consultation with the potential customer, I love it when they say do what you like but sometimes, they have an idea of what they want.

“The time process depends on the size of the tank, it can be as short as hours or as long as days.

Some tanks can take days to complete (Image: Ritchie Newell)

“I feel happy with what I’m doing but I’m always thinking how to improve, I am a bit of a perfectionist.

“I have told my son that when he’s old enough I’ll get him working with me.”