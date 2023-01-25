A 23-year-old motorcyclist from the Newport area has died at the scene of a crash in Monnow Way, Bettws.

Paramedics confirmed the rider had died at the scene following a crash between a silver Vauxhall Vectra and a motorbike at around 3.30pm this afternoon, Wednesday 25 January.

The 23-year-old’s next of kin has been informed and are receiving support from specialist officers.

A 60-year-old from the Newport area was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving and remains in police custody.

The Welsh Ambulance Service attended the scene alongside officers.

Gwent Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward to assist the force with their enquiries.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “We’re asking for anyone who may have witnessed the collision or any motorists with dashcam footage that were using Monnow Way between 3pm and 4pm to contact us.

“You can call us on 101 or send us a direct message on Facebook or Twitter, quoting log reference 2300026066 with any details.

“Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”