Crews from the emergency services were spotted in Beatty Road, Ringland tonight.

The Argus contacted Gwent Police who said the Newport incident was a false alarm due to a hoax call.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "We received a call at 18:54 from a member of the public who believed there may be a person trapped in a sewage tunnel.

"However, no person was trapped in the sewage tunnel and the person concerned for was found safe nearby."

Gwent Police and the South Wales Fire and Rescue service attended the scene.

One eyewitness said they saw Search and Rescue services with torches at the top end of Howe Circle, along the reen and opposite Ringland Labour Club.