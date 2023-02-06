Chairs were thrown outside a pub after Newport County hosted Swindon Town over the weekend causing a man to be arrested on suspicion of affray.

The disturbance, which caused a high police presence in Newport city centre on Saturday 4 February, caused members of the public to take shelter as chairs were hurled near Bar Amber.

Across the day five people were arrested for public order and assault offences.

Upper Dock Street, Newport after the football game (Image: Deb Wesie Evans)

Upper Dock Street, Newport after the football game. Picture: Deb Wesie Evans

Large crowds of fans were videoed chanting in the road after the final whistle along Upper Dock Street.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “Officers were present on matchday to ensure the safety of everyone visiting Newport city – whether for the Newport County football game or for other activities.

“While many people enjoyed matchday responsibly, safely and sensibly, others acted irresponsibly and in an unacceptable manner.

“Following final whistle, we attended a disturbance outside Bar Amber. No injuries or damage were reported, and a man was arrested on suspicion of affray.

Police vans were seen in the city centre (Image: Deb Wesie Evans)

Police vans were seen in the city centre. Picture: Deb Wesie Evans

“We want thank everyone who visited and enjoyed themselves in a considerate and sensible manner and to remind anyone caught committing a criminal offence or acting in an anti-social way will be prosecuted.”

The match saw Newport County win 2-1 thanks to goals from Cameron Norman and Calum Kavanagh.