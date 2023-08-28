Larry Lamb and Alison Steadman are channelling their inner Pam and Mick Shipman in a new travel documentary called Billericay to Barry.

Gavin and Stacey ran for three series from 2007-2010 until its creators and co-stars Ruth Jones (Nessa) and James Corden (Smithy) wrote a Christmas special in 2019 that proved to be a smash hit and was watched by an incredible 17 million viewers.

The three-part hourly show on Gold sees the pair reprising the journey’s they made as their characters in Gavin and Stacey.

In the final leg of the show airing on Monday 28 August at 8pm the stars visit Newport as Newport Male Choir welcome the pair to Bishpool Methodist Church.

Elwyn Jones, Secretary, City of Newport Male Choir, said: “The Choir welcomed Larry Lamb and Alison Steadman to join them in singing ‘Calon Lan.’

“We were asked on the Friday if they could visit and we had to get ourselves ready for them on the Monday, it was great to have them, and we want to raise the profile of the choir.

“They went on to visit a restaurant in Whitebrook, Tintern where they had a meal containing ingredients, they had foraged with the Chef locally.”

You can the last episode of Billericay to Barry at 8pm on Gold and all episodes are available on demand.