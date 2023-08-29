The police have arrested a dangerous driver who is now ‘cold and lonely in a recovery unit.’
A car was found driving dangerously at a car meet, Gwent Police carried out an investigation and found out where the wanted rider lived.
The force arrested the driver and seized the vehicle.
In a video issued by Gwent Police the car is seen racing at a high speed in a cirlce.
The video then jumps to the car being seized at night by the force.
Gwent Police issued a warning to drivers to ‘drive carefully.’
A spokesperson from Gwent Police said: “A C63 thought it was cool driving dangerously at a car meet until T3 RPSO carried out an investigation and found out where it lived.
“Officers arrested driver and seized the vehicle. C63 is now cold and lonely in a recovery unit. Don’t be like C63. Drive carefully.”
